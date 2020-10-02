October 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Podcast

News podcast: Transport Ministers discusses his ministries priorities

By Rosie Charalambous00
Traffic Cameras

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.
Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week

  • Traffic cameras should be up and running early next year
  • The Transport Minister discusses road safety, public transport and his ministry’s priorities

Also available HERE



