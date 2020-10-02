Diko: EU decision damages Cyprus’ credibility

The EU’s decision not to impose sanctions on Turkey constitutes a new failure for President Nicos Anastasiades and his foreign minister, Diko president Nicolas Papadopoulos said on Friday, hours after EU leaders agreed to impose sanctions on Belarus and assured Cyprus the bloc would also punish Turkey if it continues oil and gas drilling in disputed areas of the Mediterranean.
Cyprus had gone to the EU Council saying the bloc should impose sanctions on both Turkey and Belarus, only to face enormous pressure to drop this demand.
After lengthy talks at the summit a compromise was struck to review Turkey’s behaviour in December and impose sanctions then if its ‘provocations’ have not stopped.
In a written statement, Papadopoulos spoke of a new “negative development” for the Republic of Cyprus and called for a meeting of the National Council to forge a new strategy that will boost Nicosia’s negotiating position and its credibility.
The EU summit’s decision damages the country’s credibility and disappoints the people of Cyprus, he added.
“Unfortunately, the position ‘sanctions on Belarus only if sanctions are imposed on Turkey’ finally ended up in the retreat to ‘sanctions on Belarus and ONLY a warning to Turkey’, something which constitutes a new failure of President Anastasiades and the foreign minister,” he said.
It is obvious that the spasmodic actions and regressions of recent years vis-à-vis Turkey and the occupation regime cannot lead to the desired result. Developments such as those of last night, combined with the pompous remarks and the ‘fireworks’ of recent days have damaged Cyprus’ credibility even further within the EU Council, he added.
The European Council also reiterated its full solidarity with Greece and Cyprus, whose sovereignty and sovereign rights must be respected.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that Athens was fully satisfied with the conclusions of the Council and looks forward to the soonest possible start of exploratory contacts with Turkey. He said the EU had sent a clear message of unity, solidarity and decisiveness, making clear what the consequences would be if Turkey continued its aggressive behaviour.