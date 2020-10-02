October 2, 2020

Drugs suspect attacked officer during arrest

By Annette Chrysostomou00

One of the two suspects who were caught red-handed with around six kilos of cannabis on their motorcycles on Thursday is also under investigation for attacking a police officer, it was announced on Friday.

Acting on a tip off, police in Larnaca stopped the two men, aged 34 and 35, for a check on the Limassol-Larnaca motorway near Kofinou at around 4.30pm.

Officers of the drug squad found bags containing six kilos of cannabis, three in the possession of the 34-year-old and another three in a bag held by the 35-year-old.

The two large motorcycles did not have registration plates.

While they were searched, the 34-year-old tried to escape, initially on the motorbike and then on foot, and attacked a police officer in the process.

The police officer was examined at Larnaca general hospital and treated for abrasions before being discharged.

The two suspects were arrested on the spot and are expected to be remanded later on Friday.

They are under investigation for the illegal possession of drugs and traffic violations.

In addition, the 34-year-old is accused of assaulting a police officer, causing bodily harm and resisting arrest.



