October 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus football Football Sport

Enosis grab first points of the season

By Staff Reporter00
Gni 4761
Enosis players celebrate their winning goal

Enosis Neon Paralimniou picked up their first points of the season defeating AEK by 2-1 despite falling behind very early in the game.

Ivan Triscovski gave AEK the lead in the third minute after the Enosis defenders were caught napping allowing the AEK striker to turn and fire past Gacefski.

The introduction of Udoji in the second half gave the home side the firepower they lacked and they to equalized just before the hour mark through Baloteli.

Udoji who had tormented the AEK backline for most of the second half scored the winner 11 minutes from the end/

On the balance of play Enosis deserved the win that lifted them off the foot of the table for the first time this season

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Liverpool’s Klopp wary of COVID-19 risks during international break

Reuters News Service

Omonia drawn with PSV Eindhoven, PAOK and Granada in Europa League group stage

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Leicester sign French defender Fofana on five-year contract

Reuters News Service

Lennon proud of Celtic for bouncing back from Champions League heartache

Reuters News Service

UEFA to allow partial return of fans where local authorities allow

Reuters News Service

Late penalty gives Liberec win over unlucky Apoel

Iacovos Constantinou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign