Euro set for drop as ECB signals action

The euro has risen steadily against the dollar this week, but fears of intervention by the European Central Bank have finally capped its upward movement, leaving the euro at about 1.17 against the greenback on Thursday.
EUR/USD has advanced from 1.0636 to 1.2011 in the five months to August. But this sharp appreciation has recently revived disinflation fears at the ECB – a strong euro puts sharp downward pressure on prices; the ECB has been working to push the eurozone’s inflation from near-zero — headline consumer price inflation was minus 0.2 per cent in August, down from an increase of 0.4 per cent the previous month — up to 2 per cent.
ECB’s Governing Board Member Ignazio Visco said Sunday that the recent strengthening of the euro is worrying because it places further downward pressure on prices, and would require the European Central Bank to intervene if that jeopardizes price stability.
Before that, ECB President Christine Lagarde also expressed worry about the euro’s rise in value.
“The European Central Bank is attentive to the euro’s appreciation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said in a speech on Monday. She concurred with Visco about the danger of downward pressure on prices. She told a hearing of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament that the Euro was a concern and that “it is clear that external value of euro has impact on inflation.”
“We are very attentive to the appreciation of the euro and we take it into account in determining our monetary policy,” she added.
This series of verbal interventions on the currency’s appreciation have put traders on guard, and they have reduced their long positions in eur/usd.
Traders are also concerned about the Eurozone economy’s recovery, which seems to be faltering. ““We are still feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic across the Eurozone,” Lagarde stated. Businesses are struggling, people are losing their jobs, and prospects of the future remain uncertain. “While economic activity recovered in the Eurozone during the third quarter, the recovery remains incomplete, uncertain, and erratic.”
This gives the ECB still more reason to step up its support for the euro at some point in coming weeks, and that could definitely send it spiralling downward.
Lagarde has signalled actions that could hinder the Euro’s appreciation while boosting the economy might well be forthcoming.