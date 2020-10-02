October 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Health

European Medical Agency speeds up assessment of Covid vaccine

By Staff Reporter00
The European Medicine’s Agency (EMA) has started its first “rolling review” of a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with the University of Oxford as part of efforts to speed up assessment.

This means the EMA’s Human Medicines Committee has started evaluating the first batch of data on the vaccine, from laboratory studies (non-clinical data).

But it does not mean that a conclusion can be reached yet on the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness, as much of the evidence is still to be submitted to the committee, it clarified.

A rolling review is one of the regulatory tools the Agency uses to speed up the assessment of a promising medicine or vaccine during a public health emergency.

Normally, all data on a medicine’s effectiveness, safety and quality and all required documents must be submitted at the start of the evaluation in a formal application for marketing authorisation.

In the case of a rolling review, the CHMP reviews data as they become available from ongoing studies, before deciding that sufficient data are available and that a formal application should be submitted by the company.

The CHMP’s decision to start the rolling review of the vaccine is based on preliminary results from non-clinical and early clinical studies suggesting that the vaccine triggers the production of antibodies and T cells (cells of the immune system, the body’s natural defences) that target the virus.

Large-scale clinical trials involving several thousands of people are ongoing, and results will become available over the coming weeks and months. These results will provide information on how effective the vaccine is in protecting people against Covid-19 and will be assessed in later rolling review cycles. All the available data on the safety of the vaccine emerging from these studies, as well as data on its quality (such as its ingredients and the way it is produced), will also be reviewed.

The rolling review will continue until enough evidence is available to support a formal marketing authorisation application.



Staff Reporter

