October 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Kizilyurek calls for monument to Turkish Cypriots killed in Tochni

By Evie Andreou00
Tochni Sports Park
The new Tochni sports park

Akel MEP Niyazi Kizilyurek on Friday called for a monument to be set up in Tochni for the around 80 Turkish Cypriot residents of the village slaughtered in 1974 after the community dedicated a sports park to the memory of a Greek Cypriot missing person from the same village.

The newly constructed sports park was inaugurated last week by Interior Minister Nicos Nouris after the Tochni community council decided to dedicate it to the memory of Minas Antoniou, a missing person from the village.

Kizilyurek said in a written statement that the same village ought to also honour the memory of its 84 Turkish Cypriot residents slaughtered in 1974.

“We want a united homeland, and the road to a united homeland passes through the acceptance of the crimes of both sides,” Kizilyurek said.

He said that though in 2015 when he and others had suggested a similar gesture for the massacred Turkish Cypriots by erecting a monument in their memory the Tochni community leader was not negative to the idea this initiative did not bear fruit. “The community leader did not dare to take that step for many different reasons,” Kizilyurek said.

He called on the minister to go back to Tochni and inaugurate another monument in memory of the 84 Turkish Cypriots.

All missing persons, from both communities, ought to be honoured, Kizilyurek said, calling for the recognition of all war crimes carried out by the Turkish military and Greek and Turkish Cypriots.



