Leicester sign French defender Fofana on five-year contract

File Photo: Coupe De France Round Of 16 As Monaco V As Saint Etienne
Wesley Fofana in action with St. Etienne

Leicester City have signed Wesley Fofana from St Etienne, with the French central defender agreeing to a five-year deal, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Leicester did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported the club paid around 30 million pounds ($38.75 million) for the 19-year-old.

“I’m very happy to be here. I’ve watched Leicester City closely since they won the title and they’re a top club in the Premier League,” Fofana said in a statement.

“I know I will learn a lot from the players and the manager here, which is one of the main reasons I came. I can’t wait to get started.”

Fofana broke into the St Etienne first team from the academy in May last year and made 30 appearances for the club in all competitions. He also helped them reach last season’s Coupe de France final where they lost 1-0 to Paris St Germain.

Leicester are top of the standings after winning all three matches so far and Brendan Rodgers’ side host West Ham on Sunday.



