October 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run in Nicosia

By Peter Michael00
Nicosia hospital (Photo: CNA)

A 21-year-old motorcyclist died on Friday in Nicosia, after a car hit his vehicle and drove off, police said.

The accident occurred on Larnaca and John Kennedy Avenues in Pallouriotissa at approximately 8pm.  The driver, 31, left the scene but was later found by police and was taken for questioning.

The motorcyclist, a foreign national, was taken to Nicosia General, where doctors pronounced him dead.

 



