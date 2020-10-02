NASA Space Apps Challenge returns this weekend

The NASA Space Apps Challenge, which has made the island world famous after previous victories won by Cypriot teams, returns online this weekend.

The competition is brought to Cyprus every year by the Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation (CSEO)..

“Due to the pandemic, the event will take place online this year. The winning team will receive guidance from international space engineers and a €500 prize to support the promotion of the idea they will be proposing,” an announcement said.

This year, CSEO aims to support and guide anyone with no training or experience to deal with space.

Head of CSEO, George Danos, explained if the organisation sees that the winning team, after receiving the first prize and guidance from CSEO, continues to further improve its idea and identify a promising future in the team, then the CSEO can help it with a space start-up, help their careers or even hire them for research positions for the organisation’s space projects.

Head of Training at CSEO Colm Larkin recalled the many firsts that Cyprus received in this international competition and noted that the island must continue to look ahead.

“NASA’s Artemis programme and Lunar Gateway offer us new and exciting challenges that require space agencies to seek solutions from non-spacecraft for the many challenges they face,” he said.

“We know that Cyprus has a huge wealth of knowledge and creativity to help solve these challenges.”

He suggested that anyone interested in participating in the Space Apps Challenge should follow the recent webinar organised by CSEO, the European Space Agency ESA and the Moon Village Association on how non-space businesses and ordinary people can engage with the exploration of the moon, as in a few years a permanent human base will be created there.

“By attending this online tutorial, one can see how they can apply their knowledge or experience to any of the Space Apps 2020 challenges,” he added.

The webinar is available here.

The competition starts at 11am on Saturday online on CSEO’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. The participating teams will work until 3pm on Sunday, and then make their online presentations for evaluation by the judges.

The winners will be announced live on Sunday afternoon. They will then proceed to the NASA Space Apps Challenge International Competition.

Entries are available at https://2020.spaceappschallenge.org/locations/nicosia/event. For information contact [email protected]. More details will be announced on the Space Apps Cyprus Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/spaceappscy/.





