Police investigate attempted murder after stabbing in Polis

Paphos police are investigating a case of attempted murder for which one suspect was arrested on Thursday.

At around 7.10pm police received information that an injured man had been found outside his home in Polis Chrysochous.

Officers who rushed to the scene found a 45-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest with a knife.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to Paphos general hospital where he underwent surgery. Doctors consider he is in serious but stable condition.

Investigations pointed to the involvement of a 24-year-old man who was arrested under a warrant later in the evening.

According to police, the two men had a fight over money. The 45-year-old allegedly lent approximately €100 to the younger man which he failed to pay back.

The 24-year-old allegedly confessed he believed the other man had insulted him, went to his house in the afternoon and stabbed him twice in the chest with a knife.



