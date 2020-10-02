October 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Police looking for perpetrator after soldier stabbed in Napa

By Evie Andreou038
Agia Napa 17

A 27-year-old man is in serious condition at the Famagusta hospital with wounds to the abdomen, believed to be caused by a stabbing.

The man, who serves at the Dhekelia British bases, was found injured at around 3.30am in the Ayia Napa main square by police officers after a call.

It is believed he was stabbed.

The 27-year-old was taken to the Famagusta hospital, where he underwent surgery. His condition is deemed serious.

Preliminary investigations indicated the man seems to have been stabbed with a knife or another sharp object during an altercation.

Police collected a number of pieces evidence for lab tests while they are trying to locate the perpetrator or perpetrators.



