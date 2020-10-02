October 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Police warning over email scam

By Gina Agapiou031

Police on Friday warned the public about an e-mail scam asking customers to confirm their data from Cyprus banks to steal personal information.

After receiving complaints by citizens who received emails, police issued a warning, asking citizens to be “especially careful”.

Scammers, using the logo or other information of local financial institutions, e-mail citizens a link to verify their personal data.

“Before taking such action, it is best to contact your bank for reference and instructions,” a police announcement said.

For further information, the public can contact the Cybercrime Office via cyberalert.cy.

In case there is a loss of money, the public should file a complaint to the bank itself and to the local CID.



