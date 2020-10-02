October 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment What's On

Posing: photography and choreography meet

By Eleni Philippou00
Pose Sittings Open House 2020

Pose Sittings, an exhibition by Suzana Phialas, opens on Friday for three days as part of the Open House Festival in Limassol.

Seven bodybuilding poses were struck by 17 people with various occupations, ages and body types. “The body is always centred and placed fully inside the frame,” she explained, “always shot from the same height and distance and in the same lighting conditions so as to avoid any distractions from the pose. This photographic inventory of the same poses displayed together side by side results in infinite possibilities of photographic compositions to serve as a study of the pose for a new performance piece.”

Pose Sittings considers the act of posing and the obsession with the self-image within the societies of digital culture. External stereotypical images which are exposed over and over through social media profiles, commercials and so on, have become an influence (many times unconscious) of our view of what is acceptable and desirable. The need for uniformity, the ideal model and obsession with self-image seems to be the main goal in societies led by digital culture to pump up popularity.

“Thinking that we choose ‘normality’ we may discover that this normality may be an unnatural dystopian image required as part of digital culture and which shapes the way we interact, behave, and communicate in a digital social environment,” Phialas said.

 

Pose Sittings

Exhibition by Souzana Phialas. October 2-4. Part of the 11th Open House Festival. Limassol Municipal Arts Center – Papadakis Warehouses, Limassol. 10am-7pm. Tel: 25-340618



Related posts

All that jazz: concerts planned at Nicosia club

Eleni Philippou

TV shows we love: You

Gina Agapiou

Stand-up comedy coming to Cyprus from Greece

Eleni Philippou

Restaurant review: Filiotis by the Sea, Paphos

CM Guest Columnist

Thematic programme of screenings at short film festival

Eleni Philippou

Music for theatre

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign