October 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Syllouris pays respects to Gandhi on international day

By Staff Reporter
House president Demetris Syllouris on Friday marked the anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi at an event organised by the Indian High Commission that since the adoption of a UN General Assembly resolution in 2007 is also celebrated worldwide as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Addressing the ceremony, held at the bust honouring the emblematic leader next to the House of Representatives, Syllouris paid tribute to Gandhi’s legacy as an inspiration for non-violence worldwide and hailed the close ties between Cyprus and India.

“Today, as our world is facing a variety of challenges and predicaments, we may all seek solace and guidance in the example and teachings of this great man, who has taught the world that through mutual respect, an open mind, compassion, understanding and dialogue, one may confront any challenge and overcome any predicament,” he said.

In a message to mark the day, Volunteerism Commissioner Yiannakis Yiannaki also paid tribute to the principles that Gandhi had espoused saying NGOs stood firmly in support of non-violence. “Social change and social justice can only be achieved in this way,” he said.



Staff Reporter

