Theo Paphitis reveals he lost his mother to coronavirus

The mother of British Cypriot businessman and TV personality Theo Paphitis has died from coronavirus, while his father pulled through after a stint in intensive care, the retail tycoon and entrepreneur has revealed.

“We weren’t generally touched by Covid, apart from one pretty well serious incident where we lost my mother, and my father ended up in intensive care,” he said.

“He’s recovered; sadly my mother had underlying health issues that tipped her over the edge.

“So it was a stressful time, not being able to go to funerals, not being able to do the normal things that we all do at times like that when we need to grieve. But as a family unit here in sunny Surrey, we coped, and just like everybody else we’re trying desperately to live our lives as normal as possible.”

Famous for his appearances on the panel of Dragons’ Den, Paphitis is worth £290 million according to the 2020 Sunday Times Rich List.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating effect on his central London branches of Ryman and c, he told Advertising Week.

“Our stores that took £100,000 a week, are taking £10,000,” said the father of five.

Paphitis, whose retail group also encompasses lingerie brand Boux Avenue and the London Graphic Centre, also spoke candidly about the impact of coronavirus on him professionally, in particular the challenges he faces as an employer complying with government advice.

“We’re trying to say to people, please come back to the office, but you’re going to have to sit on the Tube, next to somebody who’s coughing and spluttering irrespective of mask,’ he said.

“And when you’ve got a family, it’s very, very difficult to tell people exactly what they should be doing so. Lots of the decision making, has to be left to the individuals.”

Though his businesses have done ‘pretty well online’ during lockdown, with large growth as people adapted their shopping habits, the impact on his business empire was felt in stores.

Speaking about the loss of revenue at his branches, he said: “You would ask yourself why you even open, but we’re trying to do our best to keep our colleagues engaged. We can’t keep all of them engaged, sadly, because there isn’t a demand to keep those doors open. The longer this goes on goes for, it’s going to get very, very tough. The reality is there cannot be normality without a vaccine.”

A lot of cash spent by the government to reduce the impact of the pandemic on the economy has ‘probably been wasted’, he said.

“[The government] was very slow in getting business loans and credit insurance [sorted], those sort of things that really make a difference, but they are working on it,” Paphitis said, adding that he would ‘hate to be in their position’.

Paphitis said he believes working habits will change forever as a result of the pandemic.

‘Everybody is going to change, and it’s going to change everybody very differently. It’s not going to be consistent,’ he said.





