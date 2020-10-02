TV shows we love: You

October 2, 2020

Similar to Lolita, the book that made readers sympathise with a paedophile, both seasons of You force the viewer into the brain of a psychopathic stalker and serial killer Joe Goldberg. To the point where you kind of get it and that’s when you start questioning your own sanity.

As an empath, I was fond of the orphan bookstore manager and I understood – up to a point – his journey to find love. Maybe not when he killed my favourite character, his girlfriend and aspiring writer Beck Guinevere.

On the other hand, comedian Louis CK once said if murder was legal, he might have killed a few people. And that gets you thinking. Also, in all fairness, she was no angel.

I partly blame the casting for their excellent choices. Continuously sending good-boy-vibes, could-be-a-model-but-I-am-an-intellectual Joe is just too tempting. The actors and the fascinating plot have you hooked. “There is not a line in the world that I wouldn’t cross for you,” he told Beck before he killed her.

Entering the second season while still mourning the blonde writer, Joe soon identifies his second “victim”. But this time he has to try twice as hard to keep his past under the blanket and control his violent tendencies. His struggle only becomes harder after finding Love. Have you ever met someone who reminds you of yourself? Compelling you to face your worst qualities? That’s what Love does.

So, if you are bored of the traditional love stories, and your partner is sick of watching romantic comedies with you – this might be something to watch together.

At the end of the day, Love is all we need. That, and a third season of You – due to launch next year.



