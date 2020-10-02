October 2, 2020

UN registers Turkey-Libya maritime deal -Turkish ministry

FILE PHOTO: A general view of pipelines at the Zueitina oil terminal in Zueitina, west of Benghazi April 7, 2014. To match LIBYA-OIL/ REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori/File Photo

Turkey’s Defence Ministry said on Friday that a maritime demarcation agreement between Ankara and Libya’s internationally recognised government was registered by the United Nations.

Turkey and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) signed the maritime agreement, as well as a military cooperation deal, in November 2019.

In June, Turkish military support helped the GNA repel an assault on Tripoli by the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), which is supported by Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

“Our versatile relations based on 500 years of common history with Libya and our training, support and consultancy support to the UN-recognized Gov. of National Accord will continue,” Turkey’s Defence Ministry said on Twitter.



