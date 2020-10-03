October 3, 2020

Musicals under the stars

By Eleni Philippou00
A musical event under the stars will take place on Saturday evening in the Cyprus Wine Museum’s Knight’s Courtyard. Five musicians will come together for a concert performing familiar and popular musicals.

Theodosis Christides, Stelios Georgiou, Panos Metemtzis, Maria Emilia Mantea and Myro Solomou will perform under the October moonlight. The music will begin at 8pm and during the intermission, the Cyprus Wine Museum will have a broad range of wines for the audience to enjoy.

This isn’t all the live music the museum has in store this month. On October 24, the VivArt string quartet invites music lovers to a concert, again in the Knight’s Courtyard, at 6pm.

The Baroque Masterworks concert project aims to create a unique Medieval-Barocco music atmosphere and combination with the venue and Commandaria wine taking audiences back to the medieval courts of Europe.

A selection of famous stage (opera-ballet) and concert creations composed by the titans of Baroque music such as Henry Purcell (English Barocco), Antonio Vivaldi (Italian Barocco), Johann Bach (German Barocco) and others, will be performed.

 

Musicals Under the Stars

Five artists perform popular musicals. October 3. Cyprus Wine Museum, Erimi village, Limassol. 8pm. €12. Tel: 25-873808

Baroque Masterworks

VivArt String quartet concert. October 24. Cyprus Wine Museum, Erimi village, Limassol. 6pm. €15. Tel: 25-873808



