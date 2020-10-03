October 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

‘No’ to idea of a high-rise near Famagusta Gate

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Small Panel 1
Famagusta Gate

The antiquities department is dead against the construction of a 150-metre tall building in the close vicinity of the Famagusta Gate in Nicosia, due to the height and location and the adjacency to the Venetian walls, it has said.

“It is an unacceptable urban absurdity so close to the walls,” head of the department Marina Solomidou-Ieronymidou told the Cyprus Mail on Friday. “We have complained and written letters to the town planning department and are very much against it. They should have come back with a new proposal but they didn’t.”

The future of the project has not yet been decided.

“There has been an application,” spokeswoman of the Nicosia municipality Marina Koumasta confirmed. “But it has to pass from the municipal council as it is a big project and has to do with the Famagusta Gate.”

The next meeting of the council has not been scheduled yet, thus it is not sure when a decision will be made, she said.

The municipality spokeswoman said a meeting with the participation of the department of antiquities was held during which the two sides reiterated their positions but the municipality was not involved.

According to reports, the building, based on the study submitted by the owner company, will have 222 hotel rooms and 65 residential units. It will also have four underground levels.

One of them will contain supporting uses of the hotel such as washing machines, warehouses and loading and unloading areas, while the other three are mainly for parking spaces.

The building will be erected on Salaminos Avenue in a commercial zone at a distance of 70 metres from the walls of the Famagusta Gate. The total area on which it will be built is 3,408 square metres.

Famagusta Gate dates back to 1567 and is the largest of three historical entrances into Nicosia. It was built as part of the Venetian city walls.



Related posts

Our View: Gesy’s failings must continue to be highlighted

CM: Our View

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run in Nicosia

Peter Michael

Boy, 4, in serious condition after falling from 4th floor apartment window

Peter Michael

Energy upgrade announced for schools

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: 17 new cases on Friday, measures for Larnaca and Famagusta areas (Updated)

Peter Michael

Theo Paphitis reveals he lost his mother to coronavirus

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign