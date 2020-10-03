Our View: Gesy’s failings must continue to be highlighted

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou issued a statement on Friday, calling for an end to the exchange of accusations about the national health scheme Gesy. It was unacceptable that people were setting up public trials in the media, he said, as “in a state with rule of law there are institutional procedures which we must all respect.” Anyone who had complaints should file them with the relevant authorities such as the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO), the state health services (Okypy) or the Medical Association.

He was referring to a spate of allegations by the patients’ association that Gesy doctors and state hospital doctors were practising privately and that private healthcare providers were putting profits above the interests of patients. He said, “we must not attack the health system because some act outside the legal framework,” and that the system was not to blame for the unacceptable behaviour of some people.

That patients and doctors were abusing the system was well-documented, but does this mean people should stop mentioning it? Was Ioannou trying to tell us that nobody could talk critically of Gesy? How will the system be put on a sound basis and the abuses stop if nobody talks about them in public? We know that when no public fuss is made about things going wrong, nothing is done. Only though public pressure are the authorities inclined to take action.

If there had been some criticism of Gesy and public debate when it was being planned, we may have avoided all the problems that have been faced since its introduction. For example, the ludicrously high rewards offered to personal doctors, for just having patients registered with them, created countless distortions in the system.

Any system that pays its unspecialised doctors up to €250,000 a year, irrespective of how many patients they see, is doomed to fail. These unjustified rewards led scores of doctors to leave the state hospitals with Okypy being obliged to offer those who stayed big pay rises. It also established the culture that everyone involved in Gesy was entitled to maximise their earnings, because the state was giving money away.

So state hospitals that are being subsidised by the government upped the pay scales of nurses, before Gesy had even been introduced, thus putting pressure on private hospitals to follow suit in order to hold on to their staff. With Okypy now hiring some 200 nurses, at wages 50 per cent higher than the market rate, private hospitals would have to increase their nurses’ wages or lose them. It is outrageous that state hospitals, which are subsidised by the taxpayer, are competing for staff with the private hospitals and pushing up labour costs.

Because of the way Gesy has been organised costs are constantly rising, something that will at some point threaten the entire system. This is why people should be making a fuss about what is happening, because without public pressure nothing will be fixed, and we will end up without a healthcare system for all.





