Ryanair passenger numbers drop 64% in September – Cyprus ticket prices plunge

|2019
|2020
|Growth
|Ryanair Group
|14.1 million
|5.1 million
|-64%
|Rolling Annual
|150.3 million
|79.9m (88% LF)
|-47%
Ryanair Statement on passenger numbers in September
Ryanair operated approximately 53 per cent of its normal September schedule with a 71 per cent load factor, the budget airline said in a statement released on Friday.
The airline has also cut ticket prices to Cyprus sharply in the Netherlands, along with those offered to other “Code Orange” countries (meaning that travellers to those countries could face restrictions). Tickets now cost no more than €27 to Code Orange countries like Cyprus, Malta and Spain from the three airports it services in the Netherlands.
A roundtrip flight from London Stansted to Paphos was currently priced at £19.99 each way.
Ryanair has reportedly suffered from new lockdowns, and new international travel restrictions in the previous month.
The number of passengers fell by more than two million last month compared with August. In that month, annual passenger numbers were 53 percent down from the same period in the previous year.
Ryanair operated 53 percent of the normal number of flights in September. The occupancy rate was 71 percent. In 2019 the occupancy rate was an average of 96 percent.
Ryanair is facing a parliamentary enquiry in the Netherlands about ticket prices. Europe’s largest budget airline is currently facing a lot of criticism in the Netherlands for pricing trips to countries where the epidemiological situation is considered dangerous for as little as 5 euros. On Friday morning, Ryanair was still offering 10 euro tickets from Eindhoven to Dublin, a flight which costs 5 euros more from Amsterdam, and Eindhoven to Vienna for just eight euros.
The Netherlands Green Party Groenlinks has called for hard agreements to be made with the travel industry, for example on discount tickets, Covid-19 tests for returning travelers, and quarantine after return to the Netherlands. Groenlinks Dutch MEP Suzanne Kroger has called the Ryanair discount tickets “completely reprehensible,”, according to a news wire report. “Being aware of this is not enough, this is about how we can put an end to this practice,” she added.