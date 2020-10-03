October 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Seven premises and 11 people book for Covid violations

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

Police booked seven premises and 11 individuals in the last 24 hours for breaching the measures aiming at preventing the spread of COVID-19. A police press office spokesperson told CNA that a total of 638 checks were carried out.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Prominent lawyer proposes bicommunal Covid hospital at old Nicosia airport

Source: Cyprus News Agency

‘No’ to idea of a high-rise near Famagusta Gate

Annette Chrysostomou

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run in Nicosia

Peter Michael

Boy, 4, in serious condition after falling from 4th floor apartment window

Peter Michael

Energy upgrade announced for schools

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: 17 new cases on Friday, measures for Larnaca and Famagusta areas (Updated)

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign