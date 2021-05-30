May 30, 2021

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Tight race as main parties lose ground (Update 1)

By Staff Reporter07
Βουλευτικές Εκλογές 2021 Καταμέτρησ
Photo: PIO

With 25% per cent of the vote counted, results show ruling Disy, main opposition left-wing Akel and centre-right have seen their strength diminished since 2016, while the battle for fourth place falls to socialist Edek, far-right Elam and Diko splinter party Dipa.

Only one of the seven smaller parties are near the 3.6% threshold to secure a seat in parliament.

Disy 27.01% (- 2.8%)

Akel  21.59% (-3.5%)

Diko 11.92%  (- 3.5%)

Solidarity 2.37 % (-2.9%)

Edek 7.43% (+0.5%)

Greens 4.04% (-0.6%)

Dipa 6.21% (first election)

Elam 6.99% (+3.1%)

 

The country has faced a string of corruption scandals in recent years, and Sunday’s vote was expected to show a drop in support for major parties. Cyprus was left reeling from a cash-for-passports scheme that the current administration had to abandon amid allegations of corruption.

“The protest vote might be the largest segment of voters but it has no single party or single figure around which they would rally their protests, and in Cyprus traditionally the protest vote goes in the direction of non-voting or invalid votes,” Hubert Faustmann, Professor of History and Politics at the University of Nicosia told Reuters.

ELAM, an extreme right-wing party that had affiliations with the now-outlawed Golden Dawn of Greece, has made gains and in the exit polls almost double its support from 2016, when it first elected two MPs to parliament.

 

