January 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 27 positives from test to stay programme in schools

By Gina Agapiou05
test

The health ministry announced that 27 students tested positive on Thursday after more than 2,000 close contacts got tested as part of the ‘test to stay’ policy in schools.

According to the ministry’s statement, some 2,006 out of the 3,000 primary and secondary school students who were deemed close contacts received a rapid test to stay in class.

The remaining students chose to self-isolate at home.

The test to stay programme, which was implemented in schools on Monday, will be extended to health professionals in public and private hospitals, police and the fire department, following a cabinet decision on Wednesday.

In schools, the policy for students, regardless of vaccination status, means those who are close contacts will have to undergo a rapid test for a period of seven days through the free testing sites and those operating in schools to attend class.

Alternatively, they may self-isolate at home and carry out a rapid or PCR test on the seventh day.

 

 

 

Related Posts

Dodgy website scamming customers, consumer watchdog warns

Jonathan Shkurko

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Tourism sector calls for urgent action over staff shortages

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Toddler denied treatment in Germany because parents are unvaccinated

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Concerns over high numbers in ICUs (Updated)

Gina Agapiou

Man arrested for resisting Covid check

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign