Coronavirus: Parents jabbed to accompany child for surgery abroad

The parents of a three-year-old boy who was denied treatment abroad because his parents were unvaccinated received the first dose of an anti-coronavirus jab, it emerged on Friday.

According to the head of the Makarios hospital’s paediatrics clinic Dr Avraam Elia, where the child is hospitalised, both parents received one dose from a two-dose vaccine on Thursday.

They will be able to receive the second dose in three weeks, so they can accompany their son abroad for an operation.

It would be ideal the child, who is suffering from serious heart disease, to be transferred to Germany, where he underwent his first operation in July last year, Elia said.

The health ministry is in contact with a specific hospital there to check when they can accept the child and his parents.

So far, “the general condition of the child is stable,” the doctor said.

The boy was due to be transferred by air ambulance to Germany on Thursday for an operation at a specialised hospital.

However, the hospital abroad cancelled the procedure, insisting they cannot accept his parents unless they are vaccinated.

Commenting on the case, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas said he was “saddened” that the child was being denied treatment because his parents were unvaccinated.

He added that the health ministry respected the measures implemented in other countries and assured they it had done everything it could in that case.

Attempts were made to have the child accompanied by a third party who is vaccinated but these failed since children must be accompanied by their guardians in such cases.

Efforts were also made to transport the child to other EU countries as well as to Israel, but the hospitals there also insisted the parents should be vaccinated.

Officials had also assessed the possibility of carrying out the operation in Cyprus.