Coronavirus: Adviser says epidemiological picture good, opens the way to relaxations

The current epidemiological picture in Cyprus is good and the issue of relaxations will be on the table during a meeting on Tuesday, a member of the government’s scientific team said on Sunday.

Epidemiologist Michalis Voniatis told Cybc said that epidemiological indicators show a decrease in cases but more importantly, a decrease in hospitalisations.

“With this data and given the great wall of immunity that has been achieved by vaccinations, decisions can be made to relax some restrictive measures,” he said.

He said the advisory committee on Tuesday would suggest to the minister of health that the numbers for home gatherings be relaxed, that the numbers allowed at weddings and christenings be increased and that unvaccinated children under 18 be allowed to visit cafes with a negative test. They will also suggest that dancing be allowed again in nightclubs.

Voniatis also said there would be a discussion on relaxations for adults who have not been vaccinated.

Even though Voniatis did not spell it out, such relaxations on the vaccine-free are not likely any time soon however, since the relaxation of restrictions for that section of the population would remove the government’s leverage on the non-compliant to get jabbed.

Voniatis said the milder Omicron variant could very well mean the end of the pandemic but it was necessary to continue the vaccination programme to “further increase the wall of immunity”.

The vaccinated are not immune to Omicron.

The highly transmissible variant – the most common form of which is known as BA.1 – now accounts for nearly all of the coronavirus infections globally, although dramatic surges in cases have already peaked in some countries.

Scientists are now tracking a rise in cases caused by a close cousin known as BA.2, which is starting to outcompete BA.1 in parts of Europe and Asia

Despite, this, countries across Europe – the UK, Ireland and Denmark so far – are currently lifting all restrictions, including health passes.

