January 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Coronavirus: One death, 2,225 test positive on Sunday (Updated)

By Staff Reporter0260
corona 5174671 1280 960x640

The health ministry announced that  on person had died of Covid-19 and that 2,225 had tested positive from 85,303 PCR and rapid tests, a positivity rate of  2.6 per cent.

The death concerned a man aged 88. Total deaths stand at 731.

There are 211 people in hospitals of whom 74 are in serious condition. Of these, 32 are intubated.

The ministry said that the percentage of unvaccinated patients was 76 per cent.

Of the 85,303 tests on Sunday 4,542 were PCR and 80,761 rapid detecting 2,225 positives as follows:

  • 39 from 466 samples taken through contact tracing 
  • 61 from 2,623  airport checks
  • 97 from 1,070 samples taken through private initiative.
  • 6 from 179 tests processed at hospital labs 
  • 863 from 30,796 tests at private clinical laboratories and pharmacies
  • 1,156 from 49,965 samples under the free testing programme for eligible groups 
  • 3 from 204 referrals by GPs 

The 1,156 positives from the ministry’s free testing are broken down as follows:

 

District

 Number of tests 

Number of positives

Nicosia

19,654

356

Limassol

10,108

205

Larnaca

8,286

240

Paphos

5,502

127

Famagusta

2,718

84

Nursing Homes

Nicosia

151

3

Limassol

101

8

Larnaca

64

9

Closed Structures

1,678

13

Tracking

1,703

111

Related Posts

Coronavirus: Monday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

Staff Reporter

How a Cypriot artist became the last victim of UK obscenity laws

Antigoni Pitta

Pan-European party to field candidate in Cyprus’ presidential elections

Kyriacos Iacovides

Cyprus LNG import project in trouble

Dr Charles Ellinas

Coronavirus: Recovery certs to have reduced validity from Monday

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Adviser says epidemiological picture good, opens the way to relaxations

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign