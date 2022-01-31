January 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Test to stay units struggle to operate as staff get Covid

By Nick Theodoulou0422
The ‘test to stay’ school testing system came in for further criticism on Monday as some units had reduced staff members which the health ministry said was due to Covid-19 infections amongst the teams.

The ministry apologised to students and their parents for the inconvenience and said that efforts were underway to provide more Covid-19 test units across schools.

Local media reported that “chaos” ensued at some test-to-stay units as nobody turned up in some cases, while other sites were severely understaffed.

That led to parents rushing to find other units which were available, students turning up late for school or simply returning home.

The controversy comes as the health ministry is set to discuss and evaluate the test programme.

The programme came about as an effort to allow more students to remain in school if they are a contact of a confirmed infection, whereby a negative test will secure them the right to remain.

President of primary school teachers union Poed Myria Vassiliou told the Cyprus News Agency that schools need substantial support as the requirements of the measures, the testing, and the constant stream of ministry circulars and announcements, strain the normal daily functioning of schools, many of which are now understaffed.

