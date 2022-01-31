Coronavirus: Tuesday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

A total of 33 free rapid test sites for coronavirus for eligible groups will operate nationwide on Tuesday, the health ministry announced.
Free rapid testing for the general population has been scrapped, while unvaccinated individuals must present a negative coronavirus test every 72 hours, carried out privately.
Eligible for a free rapid test are minors (12-17) who do not have consent from their parents/guardians to be vaccinated, and anyone over 18 who can show medical proof (a certificate) exempting them from vaccination, such as pregnant women.
Also eligible for free testing are people fully vaccinated against the virus who did not receive a booster seven months later, and those in between the first and second dose of the vaccine, only for the period in between the two doses. In both cases a vaccination card must be shown.
Exempt from paying for a rapid test are also people who have contracted and recovered from the virus within the last 180 days, who must have a certificate to prove it.
In addition to the mentioned certificates, people must also carry identification documents such as ID card, passport etc.
|District
|Testing sites
|Hours
|My Mall Limassol (Entrance D by Public)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Limassol
|Hotel Atlantica Oasis, Yermasoyia (hotel lobby)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|(6 sites)
|Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Former Orphanides Shopping Centre, Polemidia
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Kolossi Community Council Conference Centre
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Metropolis Mall (Entrance 5, underground parking)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Larnaca
|Multifunctional social centre of Larnaca (former Community Centre)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|(5 sites)
|Makariou Refugee Estate, Kamares Area (5 Ayiou Vasiliou street)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Livadia Community Clinic
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Mall of Cyprus (underground parking)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Nicosia Mall
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Ayios Dometios Municipality (events space)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Ayios Spyridonas Church (behind Lycavitos police station)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Ayios Georgios Church, Latsia
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Panayia Evangelistria Church, Pallouriotissa
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Dhali Community Clinic
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Nicosia
|Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (by Community Council)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|(15 sites)
|Ayios Charalambos Church hall, Yeri (aftostegasi)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Agios Demetrios Church, Acropolis
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Ayios Andreas Church, Aglantzia
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Ayia Paraskevi Church, Lakatamia
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|European University, Engomi (cafeteria)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia
|2 pm – 6 pm
|King’s Avenue Mall
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Paphos
|Municipality Square (by Evsevia club)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|(4 sites)
|Hadjimitsi Residence (close to Senior Citizens’ Centre)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Chlorakas Church
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Famagusta
|Paralimni Municipality (covered parking area)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|(3 sites)
|Dherynia Seniors Centre
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Avgorou Seniors club
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.