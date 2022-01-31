January 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Podcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter013
cb january 31

In today’s episode, the current epidemiological picture in Cyprus is good and the issue of relaxations will be on the table during a meeting tomorrow, a member of the government’s scientific team has said.

Epidemiologist Michalis Voniatis said that epidemiological indicators show a decrease in cases but more importantly, a decrease in hospitalisations.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said he was ready for an informal dialogue with the Greek Cypriot side and suggests it take place in London, according to reports.

In other news, a new BBC documentary airing on Wednesday revisits the famous 1966 case in Britain which prosecuted Cypriot artist Stass Paraskos who was the last artist successfully prosecuted in Britain under the Vagrancy Act 1938.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Related Posts

European bridge seminar in Larnaca a success

Press Release

Coronavirus: Recover certificate now only valid 90 days within Cyprus

Iole Damaskinos

Meeting to review Covid measures in schools

Iole Damaskinos

Two hunters fined in Paphos

Iole Damaskinos

Coronavirus: 36 fines for decree violations

Iole Damaskinos

Coronavirus: Monday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign