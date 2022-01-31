January 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Company News

New, next-level Unlimited offers from Epic

By Press Release07
69873 epic school for the blind press release v2

Continuing to deliver on its promised state-of-the-art network at great value, Epic has already initiated new unique offers since the start of 2022.

Because not all Unlimited plans are the same, customers can now connect with Epic, the #1 mobile network in test, to enjoy an Unlimited plan from only €19.99/month, with the option to own a new smartphone with installments, whenever you want, while enjoying incredibly fast speeds of up to 5G.

Customers can also opt for the Unlimited ALL plan for only €29.99/month to enjoy everything – minutes, SMS and mobile internet – without restrictions. Also, for only €39.99/month and connection to Unlimited ALL Plus, customers get everything unlimited, with an additional 100 minutes for international calls. Epic also offers Unlimited 5 for unlimited minutes, SMS and 5GB, at only €19.99/month.

Connect now with the plan that best suits your needs, and elevate your communication experience to a whole new level, enjoying inconceivably fast speeds of up to 5G, together with all the capabilities of the #1 mobile network in test. By connecting to an Epic mobile plan you also have the chance to get a new smartphone, whenever, and as many times as you wish, without waiting for your contract to expire.

The offer is valid for 24 months for those who choose to connect online and for 12 months for those who connect at Epic stores or at selected associates’ stores.

For more information, terms and conditions for the plans visit www.epic.com.cy.

Related Posts

CPT brings 5G Wi-Fi to all buses and Nicosia, Larnaca stations

Press Release

PwC signs inclusion MoU with Diversity Charter Cyprus

Press Release

Lidl Cyprus recognised as ‘Top Employer’ in Cyprus and Europe

Press Release

Luxury fashion retailer to open new outlet at Le Plaza Del Mar

Press Release

PwC global survey finds CEO optimism at 10-year high

Press Release

Deloitte issues Cyprus Tax Facts 2022

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign