Coronavirus: Free testing for eligible groups on Wednesday

A total of 75 free rapid testing sites for coronavirus for eligible groups will operate nationwide on Wednesday, the health ministry announced.
Free rapid testing for the general population has been scrapped, while unvaccinated individuals must present a negative coronavirus test every 72 hours, carried out privately.
Eligible for a free rapid test are minors (12-17) who do not have consent from their parents/guardians to be vaccinated, and anyone over 18 who can show medical proof (a certificate) exempting them from vaccination, such as pregnant women.
Also eligible for free testing are people fully vaccinated against the virus who did not receive a booster seven months later, and those in between the first and second dose of the vaccine, only for the period in between the two doses. In both cases a vaccination card must be shown.
Exempt from paying for a rapid test are also people who have contracted and recovered from the virus within the last 180 days, who must have a certificate to prove it.
In addition to the mentioned certificates, people must also carry identification documents such as ID card, passport etc.
|District
|Location
|Hours
|Limassol
(15 sites)
|My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public”)
|9 am – 6 pm
|Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall
|9 am – 6 pm
|Hotel Atlantica Oasis, Yermasoyia (hotel lobby)
|9 am – 6 pm
|Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building
|8 am – 6 pm
|Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
|9 am – 6 pm
|Kolossi Conference Centre (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)
|9 am – 6 pm
|Palodia Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|Pyrgos Multifunctional Centre
|9 am – 6 pm
|Trachoni Community Council
|9 am – 1 pm
|Pissouri Central Square
|9 am – 12 n.
|Episkopi Community Clinic
|1 pm – 5 pm
|Pelendri Community Council
|9 am – 12 n.
|“Glafkos Clerides” Sports Centre, Agros
|1 pm – 5 pm
|Kyperounta Community Council
|9 am – 5 pm
|Former Cooperative Bank of Pachna Hall
|10 am – 3 pm
|Larnaca
(17 sites)
|Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|Multifunctional social centre of Larnaca (former Community Centre)
|9 am – 6 pm
|Makariou Refugee Estate Community Council, Kamares area (5 Ayios Vasileios Street)
|9 am – 6 pm
|Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|Livadia Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|Dromolaxia – Meneou Municipal Amphitheatre
|9 am – 6 pm
|Kiti Old Nursery School
|9 am – 6 pm
|Xylotymbou Old Market Building
|9 am – 6 pm
|Ormideia Community Council (underground area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|Mosfiloti Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|Kornos Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|Xylofagou Cutlural Hall (next to the roundabout)
|9 am – 6 pm
|Athienou Municipal Building
|9 am – 6 pm
|Zygi Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|Anglisides Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|Kalavasos Event Hall (Museum)
|9 am – 4 pm
|Lefkara Conference Centre
|9 am – 4 pm
|Nicosia
(31 sites)
|Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|Nicosia Mall
|9 am – 6 pm
|Ayios Dometios Municipality (event hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|Ayios Spyridonas Church (behind Lykavitos Police Station)
|9 am – 6 pm
|Ayios Georgios Church, Latsia
|9 am – 6 pm
|Panayia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa
|9 am – 6 pm
|Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos
|9 am – 6 pm
|Dali Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)
|9 am – 6 pm
|Ayios Charalambos Church hall, Yeri (aftostegasi)
|9 am – 6 pm
|Ayios Demetrios Church, Acropolis
|9 am – 6 pm
|European University Cyprus (cafeteria)
|9 am – 6 pm
|Ayios Andreas Church, Aglandjia
|9 am – 6 pm
|Ayia Paraskevi Church, Lakatamia
|9 am – 6 pm
|Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia
|2 pm – 6 pm
|Lakatamia Municipal Gallery
|9 am – 6 pm
|Psimolofou Community Clinic
|9 am – 5 pm
|Palaiometocho Community Clinic
|9 am – 5 pm
|Astromeritis Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|Peristerona Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|Saints Constantinou and Elenis Church, Tseri
|9 am – 6 pm
|Youth Multifunctional Centre, Evrychou (former Cooperative Bank)
|9 am – 5 pm
|Kakopetria Community Council
|9 am – 5 pm
|Pera Chorio Nisou Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|Lythrodontas Community Clinic
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Ayia Varvara Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|Metropolis of Tamasos and Oreinis, Episkopeio
|9 am – 6 pm
|Akaki Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|Klirou Community Council
|9 am – 1 pm
|Arediou Community Council
|2 pm – 6 pm
|Agrokipia Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|Paphos
(7 sites)
|Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)
|9 am – 6 pm
|Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|Former District Officer Residence
|9 am – 6 pm
|Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre
|9 am – 6 pm
|“Vrisi ton Peyiotisson” Square, Peyia
|9 am – 6 pm
|Yiolou Community Clinic
|9 am – 1 pm
|Tsada Community Council Square
|2 pm – 5 pm
|Famagusta
(5 sites)
|Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|Ayia Napa Church, Ayia Napa
|9 am – 5 pm
|Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri
|9 am – 6 pm
|Achna Forest Community Clinic
|9 am – 1 pm
|Ayios Georgios Primary School, Vrysoulles – Acheritou
|2 pm – 6 pm