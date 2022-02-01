February 1, 2022

Coronavirus: One death and 3,038 new cases seen on Tuesday (updated)

The health ministry announced one death attributed to Covid-19 and 3,038 new infections on Tuesday, with a positivity rate of 2.67 per cent.

The death was that of a 77-year-old woman, raising total Covid-19 deaths announced by the ministry to 734.

A total of 458 men have died from Covid and 276 women since the start of the pandemic.

The ministry added that there are 211 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of whom 60 are in serious condition. Of those, 29 are intubated.

Of all people in hospital, 76.78 per cent have no history of vaccination.

Tuesday saw 113,862 Covid-19 tests carried out, of which 6,146 were PCR tests and 107,716 rapid tests.

The PCR tests identified the following positives: 107 from 557 contact tracing tests, 64 from 2,694 airport tests, 326 from 2,380 tests taken privately and 40 from 344 hospital tests.

The 45,908 rapid tests taken privately uncovered 1,512 positives.

The state’s screening programme accounted for 61,808 rapid tests and identified 984 positives.

There were 21 infections reported at care homes.

The north reported two Covid-19 deaths and 601 infections. That raises the total number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 in the north to 174, while their infections now tally 55,914.

