February 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

Games Night coming up at local coffee shop

By Eleni Philippou
272892544 3126101657711189 2696860488784766257 n

Playing board games at café-bars isn’t that common unless of course we’re talking about backgammon. It is rare to find organised game nights on the island so when they do happen it is rather exciting. This is exactly what is coming up next at Kafeneio to Leoforio in Nicosia, in collaboration with Imagination Gaming Cyprus.

And a board games night is arriving on Friday, inviting friends to gather and play all evening long. From 6pm and until 11.30pm Imagination Gaming Cyprus will bring all sorts of games to the Kafeneio. The gaming organisation is actually a UK-based initiative that was founded in 2007 offering solutions to engagement and learning in educational and social organisations.

The Imagination Gaming team, both within the Cypriot branch and the UK-original, has over a decade of experience in educating children and adults through board games. On the island, their main goal is to change the perception of games to one where they are seen and used as the great learning tools that they are and to promote their values through organised events and activities. They hope that this means seeing games used regularly in schools and other organisations, as well as by families and groups, to bring people together and provide a stimulating mental challenge across all ages and abilities.

The Cyprus team is taking its board games (best suited for those above 18 years old) to the Kafeneio for an evening full of fun, socialisation and new discoveries. Let the games begin!

 

Games Night

A board games night by Imagination Gaming Cyprus. February 4. Kafeneio to Leoforio, Nicosia. 6pm-11.30pm. €3. Tel: 97-748177

