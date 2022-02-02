Daily News Briefing

February 2, 2022

In today’s episode, the expected loosening of some Covid-19 restrictions appear to have been shelved, amid reports that the BA.2 Omicron subvariant has been detected in Cyprus.

Meanwhile, an online petition has been launched calling for the immediate resignation of Archbishop Chrysostomos after he placed a dozen priests on mandatory three-month leave because they are unvaccinated.

In other news, after the urban taxi sector was not included in the one-off grant announced by the finance ministry for this year, taxi drivers have said they will go ahead with a six-hour work stoppage next week to demand state financial support.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

