February 2, 2022

Three months of theatre in Ayia Napa

By Eleni Philippou
The municipality of Ayia Napa is entering 2022 with a series of events planned for the next three months with theatrical performances planned for February, March and April, but that’s not all.

At the same time, in February the Cultural Winter programme will also be held with performances featuring musical groups such as that of Niki Karaiskou, George Teoulidis and Andrea Nikolaou.

The theatre performances coming up in the next three months include several remarkable productions which have been presented by well-known local theatrical groups such as Satiriko Theatre, Skala Theatre, Dentro Theatre, Antilogos Theatre and Maskarini Theatre. By inviting these productions to take the stage once again, the municipality aims to promote the art of theatre, highlight the works that raise the local standard and introduce the public of the Famagusta region to the world of theatre.

The series begins with the play The Double Game that the theatrical ensemble G.S. Kimon Xylotymboi is presenting on February 9 at 8pm at the Ayia Napa Municipal Theatre.

 

Three Months of Theatre

A series of theatrical performances. The Double Game by the G.S. Kimon Xylotymboi ensemble is on first. February 9. Ayia Napa Municipal Theatre, Ayia Napa. Free. Tel: 23-816307

