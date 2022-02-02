February 2, 2022

Cyprus Mail
TV shows we love: Locked Up (Vis a Vis) by Gina Agapiou

By Gina Agapiou
If you are looking for pre-Covid shows that are as dramatic as a global pandemic, Spanish prison series Locked Up might be for you.

Originally running from 2015 to 2019 (aka the good old days), the series begins by following a similar plot as Orange is the New Black, focusing on a – coincidentally – young blonde woman who commits a crime for her lover and ends up in jail. FYI: Scriptwriters spared the lesbian twist (at first) so they could surprise viewers with some fluid sexuality later.

In contrast with its predecessor, the five seasons of Locked Up (or Vis a Vis) are not based on “true” events but they could well could have. Minus the comedy element, the show offers an insight into female prisons; from the typical inmate violence to prison guard corruption – both seemingly heavily exaggerated. At the same time, Money Heist creator Álex Pina and her team did not hesitate to dive into themes of loss, mental abuse and rape to ensure the show keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Pina (or someone) must have a thing for overalls though, since the yellow prison uniforms became a reference point for the thriller series as the red ones are for the eight thieves of the Professor. These were perfectly complemented by the camera’s movements and colours chosen which never failed to keep your attention on the action.

The success of the series on various platforms, including Netflix, brought attention to many of the Spanish musicians featured on its soundtrack.

Meanwhile, the mystery remains why this Spanish production adopted a French name which translates as Face to Face in English and not Locked Up, but I suppose not everything must be explained.

And the best part is, those who enjoyed this show, can continue with Vis a Vis: El Oasis, which features the protagonist and her former arch-enemy after they were released from prison.

 

