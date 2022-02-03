An afternoon at Jean Nouvelle Library for book lovers

Book lovers and English language enthusiasts here’s an event is for you – a February afternoon spent touring the impressive Jean Nouvelle library at the University of Cyprus, talking about the wonderful world of books. Mark your calendars for February 12!
The event invites bibliophiles and those who want to practice their English in a more fun, non-formal manner, which is the the aim of The English Social Club that organises February 12’s event.
The club is a fairly new initiative founded by linguist and English language expert Yiola Papadopoulou. The Social Club welcomes adults who wish to advance their level of English, meet with others and practice their English language skills while socialising.
The ‘classroom’ meet-ups take place once or twice a week, usually on Monday or Thursday afternoons in a casual social setting. In bars, museums, restaurants and other venues that help build conversational skills in a real-life setting, putting into practice what a traditional classroom teaches in theory. Once a month or so, the Club organises cultural events, like next Saturday’s event, open to members and non-members.
Actions began shyly last autumn, and with the pandemic still largely affecting daily life but the club now hopes to offer the chance to people to step out of the house, meet others who share common passions and socialise in English. Now that travelling is less frequent and exposure to different cultures and languages rarer, the English Social Club hopes to give people the opportunity to engage more with their linguistic skills, particularly with speaking.
Each meeting follows a different topic of discussion and February’s agenda includes talking about popular monuments of love from around the world and the happiest countries around the globe.
Its next cultural experience takes interested parties to a place that honours words and language. Titled In Love with Reading, the event will begin at 3.30pm at the University of Cyprus’ library, a stunning dome-like building whose architecture is reason enough to go visit.
A guided tour of the Jean Nouvelle Library will be held in English followed by an introduction to some best-selling books and a short book presentation by a local author. Then, each participant will present a favourite best-seller book or a pick from the library and give a small reading to the group. Chatting, listening, reading and exploring in English.
Guided tour of the Jean Nouvelle Library and presentations of best-seller books to help participants practice their English. Organised by The English Social Club. February 12. Jean Nouvelle Library, University of Cyprus, Nicosia. 3.30pm-7pm. €5 for non-members. Registrations: [email protected]. Facebook page @TheEnglishSocialClubCyprus