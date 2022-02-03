February 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Coronavirus: No deaths, 3,078 people test positive on Thursday (Updated)

By Elias Hazou012
virus 5939842 1280

Health authorities announced no fatalities from Covid-19 on Thursday, while testing detected 3,078 new positives.

The death toll since March 2020 remains at 736.

In hospitals, 222 people were being treated for Covid-19, of whom 69 were said to be in a serious condition.

Of the 69, 30 are intubated, five in ICU but not on a ventilator, and 34 in high-dependency units.
In addition, 19 post-Covid patients continued to be intubated in ICU.

The health ministry reported that 74.78 per cent of those in hospital did not have a vaccination record.
Thursday’s 3,078 positives came from a total of 115,470 tests – of which 5,552 done with PCR – representing a positivity rate of 2.67 per cent.

A breakdown of the latest positives: 34 from 417 samples via contact tracing; 41 from 2,625 samples taken at the airports; 344 from 2,115 samples taken by private initiative; 27 from 364 samples processed by laboratories at the general hospitals; 1,633 from 47,977 samples processed by private clinical labs and pharmacies; 998 from 61,941 samples as part of the government’s free screening programme; and one from 30 samples via doctors’ referrals.

At nursing homes, the number of positives detected were as follows: 10 in Nicosia district; seven in Limassol district; one in Larnaca district; five in Paphos district; and one in Famagusta district.

