February 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police checks into alleged Cyprus link to prostitution ring nearly completed

By Antigoni Pitta0233

Police on Thursday said they have almost completed investigating the information submitted by Greek activist Ilias Gkionis relating to an alleged Cyprus link to a prostitution ring.

Last week, Gkionis sent a 47-page file by email, which includes photographic material and various posts from social media relating to the alleged criminal activities. Only 14 out of the 47 pages concern Cyprus.

“We are nearing the end” of investigations, spokesman Christos Andreou told the Cyprus News Agency, adding that the file will be forwarded to the legal service “for information and to decide what arises from the evidence, if anything”.

The reports emerged after Gkionis helped bring to light the alleged drug-facilitated rape of a 24-year-old woman at a New Year’s Eve party at a hotel in Thessaloniki.

Despite statements by the woman’s lawyer that Cypriots were present at the party, Andreou said that so far Greek police investigating the rape have not yet informed them of any Cyprus link.

Gkionis was encouraged to submit any information relating to the allegations and sent Cyprus police the 47-page file last Wednesday.

Andreou said that the material is being investigated by a special team which includes members of the human trafficking squad.

The activist had previously accused authorities in Greece and Cyprus of “covering up scandals” for years, adding that he will leak the information to his social media.

He said the Cypriot man implicated in the prostitution ring comes from a well-known family that has been involved in the mafia. He also spoke of the involvement of underage children, specifically 14-year-old girls from Siberia.

He added he is in contact with sexual harassment victims and is continuing his own investigations.

 

 

