February 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Limassol shop fined €8,000 for SafePass violations

By Staff Reporter075
Υπουργός Μεταφορών, Υφυπουργός Έρ

An electrical goods store in Limassol was fined €8,000 for failing to check customers for a SafePass, one of nine businesses booked for breaking health protocols to contain the spread of coronavirus in the 24 hours ending at 6.00 am on Friday, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

Overall police carried out 2,035 checks and issued 24 fines – 15 to individuals and nine to businesses.

There were 740 checks in Nicosia with six individuals and seven businesses booked. In Limassol, 185 checks led to one business booked while in Larnaca one business and one individual were booked after 327 checks.

One individual was booked in Paphos after 112 checks and seven in the Famagusta district after 381 checks. No violations were reported in the Morphou area where 154 checks were carried out.

The port police carried out 22 checks with no violations reported, while none were reported at the airports nor after 115 checks by traffic police.

As regards the fines issued to business premises, these involve a restaurant in Nicosia which was fined €1500 because an employee did not have a SafePass, a bakery fined €750 because customers were not being checked for their SafePass and four shops each fined €500 because the managers did not have a SafePass.

In Limassol an €8,000 fine was issued to an electrical goods store because clients were not being checked for a SafePass at the door and in Larnaca a cafeteria was fined €750 because a customer was allowed in without a SafePass.

Related Posts

Daily News Briefing

Nick Theodoulou

Six arrested as police probe December 28 murder

Gina Agapiou

Yellow alert for storms remains in force for Friday

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

ECB programmes see purchases of €6.56bln in Cypriot bonds

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Around one third of imported scrap tyres evade eco fee

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign