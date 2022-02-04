February 4, 2022

Coronavirus: Two more deaths added, 2,000 positives removed

Two more coronavirus deaths were announced on Friday, as the health ministry issued an announcement amending the number of coronavirus infections and deaths.

The additional deaths raise the total fatalities to 738, of whom 461 were men.

They concern a 53-year-old man who died on January 28 this year at the ICU of the Nicosia general hospital, as well as a 63-year-old woman who died on April 8, 2021 at the accident and emergency department of the Larnaca hospital.

Meanwhile, the ministry also announced it was removing 2,029 infections from the tally since February 1.

“Therefore, from today’s daily announcement, the new infections will be added to the total number of 263,916,” the ministry said.

The corrected data were announced following an analysis of the epidemiological data as part of the preparation of the national report.

The ministry said it proceeded to update the database it maintains on the cases “having recorded and verified all the data reported in previous months to the epidemiological surveillance unit”.

“The practice of updating the databases is implemented by all member states at regular intervals, both for transparency purposes and for the correct and comprehensive recording of epidemiological surveillance data,” the ministry said.

