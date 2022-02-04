February 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Live performance comes to CVAR

By Eleni Philippou055
alev adil

Alev Adil, one of 12 women artists participating in the exhibition Till We Meet Again at CVAR will present a unique performance next week. On February 10, she will bring The Four Dreamers from within her installation to life.

As a writer, performance artist and literary critic, Adil has performed and exhibited extensively around the world including Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belgium, Kosovo and Cyprus. Her work explores the aftermath of trauma at the borders between memory, dream, and poetry to examine how memory and imagination develop and change through mediation and repetition. Her practice investigates the borderlands between the individual psyche and collective memories and between internalised effect and externalised voyeurism.

At her 6pm performance at CVAR, Adil will tell the story of the four angels of Istirahat and Ilham, angels of dreaming, silence, intimacy, indeterminacy. During the performance, four pillows await their dreamers, their diviners, those who will read the past and remember the future. Their cards are dealt, the past told, the future foretold but both remain undeciphered. Lasting just 20 minutes, The Four Dreamers is one of the few performances to happen at the Foundation in recent months and happens just a few days before the exhibition ends on February 15.

 

The Four Dreamers

Performance by Alev Adil, one of the artists part of the current exhibition. February 10. CVAR – Severis Foundation, Nicosia. 6pm. Tel: 22-300994

