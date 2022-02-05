February 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Supermarket fined €8,000 for SafePass violation

By Gina Agapiou00

A supermarket in Nicosia was fined €8,000 for allowing its staff to work without a SafePass.

The fine came after 490 checks in the district, during which five individuals were also booked.

The checks were part of 1,751 checks in the government-controlled areas.

A bar in Paphos was also booked during 139 checks in the district, for operating without a license for music and alcohol, as well as two people who were found violating coronavirus measures.

In Limassol, three people were fined after 108 checks, in Famagusta, one person was fined after 334 checks, while no violations were reported in Larnaca or Morphou after 415 and 132 checks respectively.

Traffic as well as marine police also conducted 125 and eight checks each, without any bookings.

The checks were carried out between 6am on Friday and 6am on Saturday.

