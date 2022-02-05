Frugal foodie becomes Instagram sensation

By Katie Wright

Miguel Barclay had to fake a dentist appointment to get out of work when he got his first big TV break.

After his Instagram account dedicated to meals costing £1 or less went viral in 2016, Barclay was asked to appear on This Morning – so he bunked off from his nine-to-five office job to whip up chicken katsu curry live on telly for Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

“I turned up with pots and pans in my backpack,” Barclay recalls on a video call from his home in Camden, London, where he lives with wife Lucey and three-year-old son Charlie. “I didn’t know if they were going to provide their own pots and pans, I’d never done it!”

He then dashed back to the office, where he would sneakily beaver away on his side hustle while pretending to work.

“I used to sit at my desk and have a spreadsheet up. Obviously, if you’ve got a spreadsheet up, everyone assumes you’re working. On the way home, I used to buy my food, whatever the spreadsheet said, then go home and cook it,” he remembers.

A publisher offered Barclay a book deal after seeing his This Morning segment, and One Pound Meals was published in 2017. Now, the author has released seven titles in the series.

With no formal training, the Surrey-born chef, 35, says he picked up his culinary skills from having a “front-row seat” in professional kitchens during his teens and 20s.

When his first book landed, Barclay had around 30k Instagram followers. Now, after quitting the day job to work full-time in food, that figure has risen to 290k, and says he knows instinctively what his “very strong core of followers” want from his books.

The latest in the series, Green One Pound Meals, is focused on plant-based dishes – but it isn’t entirely meat-free. Instead, you’ll find recipes like chicken drumstick cassoulet and prawns and peas in tarragon sauce, alongside aubergine parm burger and green veg toad in the hole.

“Personally, I’m eating less and less meat,” says Barclay. “And that’s quite a big thing in the green space, not eating so much meat. It just felt right.”

Chicken Drumstick Cassoulet

(makes 1 portion)

2 chicken drumsticks, skin on

½ red onion, sliced

200g cannellini beans (from a 400g tin), drained

Pinch of dried oregano

200g chopped tomatoes (from a 400g tin)

½ vegetable stock cube

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Season the chicken drumsticks with salt and pepper, then pan-fry in a splash of olive oil over a medium heat for about 10 minutes, turning occasionally to colour all sides.

Add the onion and continue to fry for a further five minutes.

Add the cannellini beans (if you don’t have cannellini beans, swap them for canned chickpeas), oregano and chopped tomatoes, then crumble in the stock cube and season. Simmer for about 10 minutes, then serve.

Banana Peel ‘Pulled Pork’

(makes 1 portion)

1 banana peel

½tsp ground cumin

½tsp smoked paprika

1tsp demerara sugar (or other brown sugar)

3tbsp tomato ketchup

1 soft bread roll

1tbsp coleslaw

Olive oil

Salt

Shred the banana peel using a fork, then pan-fry in a splash of olive oil over a medium for about five minutes.

Add a pinch of salt, along with the cumin, smoked paprika and sugar. After 30 seconds, add the ketchup and simmer for a couple more minutes until the mixture is the consistency and dark brown colour of pulled pork.

Serve in a soft roll, topped with a tablespoon of coleslaw.

Leek and Mushroom Barley Risotto

(makes 1 portion)

½ onion, diced

Handful of pearl barley

½ vegetable stock cube

300ml water

½ leek, sliced

Handful of mushrooms, sliced

1 thyme sprig

Small handful of grated Parmesan cheese, plus a few shavings for garnish

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Pan-fry the onion in a splash of olive oil over a medium heat for about 10 minutes until soft, then add the barley and cook for a further minute.

Crumble in the half stock cube and pour over the water. Simmer for about 15 to 20 minutes until the barley is cooked but still retains a slight bite, adding more water if needed.

Meanwhile, pan-fry the leek and mushrooms in a splash of olive oil over a medium heat for about 12 minutes until soft, adding the thyme halfway through.

Stir some grated Parmesan into the barley risotto, then add the leek and mushrooms. Season to taste, and serve with a few shavings of Parmesan to garnish

Green One Pound Meals by Miguel Barclay is available now