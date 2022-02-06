February 6, 2022

Coronavirus: Four deaths, 2,214 test positive on Sunday (Updated)

The health ministry announced that four people had died of Covid-19 and that  2,214 had tested positive from 85,567 PCR and rapid tests, a positivity rate of 2.59 per cent.

The deaths concerned three men aged 90, 89 and 82 and a woman aged 88. The 90-year-old died on Saturday. Total deaths since March 2020 stand at 745 with an average age of 76.

There are 224 people in hospitals of whom 62 are in serious condition. Of these, 29 are intubated.

The ministry said that the percentage of unvaccinated patients was 70 per cent.

Of the 85,567 tests, 7,187 were PCR and 78,380 rapid tests yielding 2,214 positives as follows:

  • 8 from 550 samples taken through contact tracing 
  • 56 from 3,446 airport tests 
  • 120 from 2,770 samples taken through private initiative
  • 13 from 143 samples processed at hospital labs 
  • 844 from 29,822 tests in private clinical laboratories and pharmacies
  • 1,168 from 48,558 samples taken under the ministry’s free programme 
  • 5 from 278 GP referrals 

By district, under the ministry’s programme only, the positives were as follows: 

District

Number of tests

Number of positives

Nicosia

19,505

377

Limassol

9,525

203

Larnaca

7,980

205

Paphos

4,888

149

Famagusta

2,600

62

Nursing Homes

Nicosia

50

0

Limassol

165

10

Paphos

38

5

Closed Structures

1,705

5

Tracking

2,102

152

