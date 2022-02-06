February 6, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Driver killed on Limassol-Platres road after crashing into a tree

A 32-year-old man was killed in a road accident on Saturday night on the Limassol-Platres tree after he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree.

In statements at the scene, the head of the Limassol Traffic Police, Emilios Kafas, said: “A vehicle that was driving on the Limassol-Platres road, in the direction of Limassol, at some point on the road, near Laneia village, deviated from its course. It crashed violently into a tree and came to a standstill.”

The accident happened around 9pm.

The driver, he added, was fatally injured and transported to the Limassol General Hospital, where he was  pronounced dead on arrival.

Kafas said the vehicle appeared to be moving at high speed and the 32-year-old was not wearing a seat belt.

“This will be evident from the examinations that will be carried out and a recreation of the accident,” he said. Despite the fact that the vehicle was completely destroyed, the seat belt could save his life, the officer added.

