February 7, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Arrest after drugs, guns found in water tank

By Nick Theodoulou0105
arrested 2
File photo

A 25-year-old man has been arrested following a bust which connected him to a water tank found to contain 3.3kg of cannabis, 2.7kg of cocaine, pistols and bullets.

The drug squad said the incident took place on Sunday in a rural area in the Nicosia district after the 25-year-old was seen withdrawing an unknown item from the water tank; near his place of residence.

Ykan officers then moved in and uncovered the drugs, weapons and 700 euros.

Sunday’s bust raises the total drugs netted in the past three days to over ten kilos, as Ykan says it has confiscated 7.6kg of cannabis, 2.7kg of cocaine and eight grammes of methamphetamine, while 11 people have been arrested and nine are currently being held.

 

Related Posts

Limassol police officer recognises his stolen watch on suspect

Iole Damaskinos

Arrest for catalytic converter thefts in Famagusta

Iole Damaskinos

Agriculture minister at EU meeting to address climate goals

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Nurses unions back ICU strike, warn of further measures

Antigoni Pitta

Cyprus meets Hollywood in top cinematographer

Theo Panayides

LNG project: Problems from the outset

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign