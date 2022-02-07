February 7, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Limassol police officer recognises his stolen watch on suspect

By Iole Damaskinos071
Photo: CNA

A police officer on duty has identified as his own the watch worn by a suspect under arrest for cannabis possession.

The watch had been taken from his home last June, in a burglary during which 395 euros worth of goods were stolen.

The stroke of luck for the officer took place on Sunday at the Limassol Police Department when the suspect in question was taken to the offices of the Cyprus Drug Squad (Ykan).

The 27-year-old was arrested with a court warrant and was taken into custody.

 

Related Posts

University former commissioner claimed to have graduated from says never heard of him

Nick Theodoulou

Arrest for catalytic converter thefts in Famagusta

Iole Damaskinos

Agriculture minister at EU meeting to address climate goals

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Nurses unions back ICU strike, warn of further measures

Antigoni Pitta

Arrest after drugs, guns found in water tank

Nick Theodoulou

Cyprus meets Hollywood in top cinematographer

Theo Panayides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign